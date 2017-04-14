Guns, Military Shells Seized From Cohasset Home

April 14, 2017 8:52 PM
COHASSET (CBS) – More than two dozen guns and multiple military grade shells were seized from a home on Doane Street in Cohasset Friday afternoon.

Cohasset Police say members of the bomb squad arrived at the home, assessed the “5 large military grade ordnance shells” and notified the United States Navy to take custody of them.

Guns seized from Cohasset home (Image from Cohasset Police)

Police searched the home after they received a credible report that there were “unsecured rifles and shotguns strewn about” the house. The 65-year-old man who lives in the home had a license to possess the guns, but the Cohasset Police Chief revoked it on Friday.

Police say there is no public safety threat and detectives are reviewing the case to see if there is any criminal wrongdoing.

  1. john mac (@johnmac40373093) says:
    April 14, 2017 at 9:34 pm

    Looks like your average gun collection of old obsolete surplus rifles and some novelty decommissioned shells.
    Local police should have helped the old man out by providing the old man with the current regulations.
  2. Karl Grantz says:
    April 14, 2017 at 9:40 pm

    Looks like another liberal gun grab.

