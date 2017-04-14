Boston Marathon Runners Support AFF

April 15, 2017
This year’s Boston Marathon is right around the corner and because WBZ TV is your official marathon station, on this edition of Centro, we tell you about some of the runners that will be part of this year’s race. They will be running in support of the Arredondo Family Foundation, a non-profit created by Boston Marathon Hero, “the man with the cowboy hat” Carlos Arredondo and his wife Melida Arredondo. AFF supports military families who experience suicide and offers scholarships for military siblings. WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with Melida Arredondo and Jennifer Kauffman, one of the foundation’s runners at this year’s Boston Marathon. Tune in!
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
BOSTON MARATHON 2017
Arredondo Family Foundation
617-979-6275
ArredondoFoundation.org
info@ArredondoFoundation.org
Twitter: @AFFdtn
FB: ArredondoFamilyFoundation
VISIT THESE LINKS TO SUPPORT THE BOSTON MARATHON 2017 AFF TEAM:
https://www.crowdrise.com/arredondo-family-foundation-inc
- https://www.crowdrise.com/andreahart5
- https://www.crowdrise.com/carasalmon
- https://www.crowdrise.com/matt-fogartys-boston-marathon-2017
- https://www.crowdrise.com/jeff-sanders-boston-marathon-2017
- https://www.crowdrise.com/jennifer-kauffman-boston-marathon-2017
- https://www.crowdrise.com/brian-malones-boston-marathon-2017
