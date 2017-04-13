Man Accused Of Attempted Break-in At Worcester Islamic Center Due In Court

WORCESTER (CBS) — The man accused of trying to break into the Worcester Islamic Center is scheduled to appear in Worcester District Court on Thursday.
Police say, Andrew Burke, 30, of Shrewsbury, is the man seen in surveillance video of the center’s entrance early Tuesday morning. The suspect appears to be kicking and pulling on the doors, before eventually giving up.
Hours later, officials were also called to the Alhuda Academy at the shared East Mountain Street location for reports that a man was trying to break in. Upon searching the building, officials found nothing was stolen, but the back door was open and ajar.
Burke will face several charges including defacement of property and attempting to commit a crime.
Police credit tips from the public for helping to identify the suspect.
Dr. Muhammad Ramzan, Worcester Islamic Center president, believes Burke could be a repeat offender.
“Last week on Wednesday, he may have come here,” Ramzan said. “Somebody spotted him and the way he was walking around it looked a little strange. And then he took two copies of the Quran from the shelf and walked away.”
Police have not confirmed whether or not Burke had been at the Center before.