WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

Keller @ Large: Truth Is Not ‘On The Ropes’

April 13, 2017 8:00 AM
Filed Under: Jon Keller, Keller At Large

BOSTON (CBS) – There’s been a lot of hand-wringing over the role that so-called fake news – false stories attacking candidates spread on social media to gullible voters – may have played in last year’s election.

And it’s a good thing that huge corporations like Facebook and Google are being called out for their failure to prevent abuse of their platforms in this way.

But when a top broadcast journalist, Lester Holt of NBC News, speaking to local college students tells them “truth is on the ropes,” it’s time for some perspective.

Let’s start with the Trump administration, arguably the most anti-press group Washington has seen in many years, although a good case could be made that the Obama White House was nearly as bad.

In what way is truth “on the ropes” these days in D.C?

Just as media coverage of the bungled roll out of Obamacare and its subsequent problems helped make that health reform into a potent political issues, so too did truthful coverage of the Trump/Ryan plan’s draconian impact on health care costs and coverage crater public support for it and fuel its legislative defeat.

Truthful coverage of the sarin gas massacre of Syrian civilians appears to have prompted the president to completely reverse his policy toward both Syria and Russia.

That is just the latest in a string of campaign promises – things like labelling China a currency manipulator and ending the import/export bank – now apparently abandoned by President Trump as reality collides with the fantasy world of campaign rhetoric.

Truth, and the power of those telling it to make the power-brokers back off – seems to me like the liveliest corpse I’ve seen in some time.

More from Keller @ Large
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia