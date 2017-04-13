Target Recalls Easter Toys That Could Be ‘Life Threatening’ If Swallowed

MINNEAPOLIS (CBS) – Target has issued a recall for water-absorbing Easter toys just days ahead of the holiday.
The recall affects about 560,000 Hatch & Grow Easter Eggs and Easter Grow Toys, as well Hatch Your Own Dino Eggs.
No incidents or injuries have been reported yet, but the Consumer Product Safety Commission says the toys can expand in a child’s body after being swallowed, causing intestinal obstructions that could be life-threatening.
The toy may not show up on x-rays, and surgery is needed to remove the toy, the CPSC says.
The recalled Easter toys have model number 234-25-1200 on the packaging, while the Dino toys have number 234-09-0016. They were sold in Target stores from February through March for about $1.
Anyone who bought the recalled toys should return them to Target for a full refund.