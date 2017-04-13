Jason McCourty Released By Titans; Reporters Immediately Offer Patriots Speculation

BOSTON (CBS) — Might the McCourty family reunion be held in Foxboro this year?

According to Twitter, it could happen.

On Thursday, veteran cornerback Jason McCourty was released by the Titans after eight seasons.

Now, because Jason’s twin brother Devin is a team captain and defensive anchor with the Patriots, and because Jason has been rumored to have been considered as a trade target before by the Patriots, reporters were quick to connect Jason to the Patriots organization.

I could envision a McCourty brothers reunion https://t.co/lShOIFF32t — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) April 13, 2017

Yes, your first thought on the release of #Titans CB Jason McCourty is the same as mine. The #Patriots inquired about a trade in the past… — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 13, 2017

Mama McCourty could fill out her jersey to all Patriots now. McCourtys have talked about playing together in past. https://t.co/qeO5OeCSmF https://t.co/fCERBZ58PD — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) April 13, 2017

Jason McCourty started all 14 regular-season games he played last season. Time for a family reunion in Foxboro? https://t.co/Y1X6DlSLoI — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) April 13, 2017

He wants to keep playing. Probably wouldn't mind being somewhere that will help keep his brother off his back about his lack of rings… https://t.co/cACf5JzySu — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) April 13, 2017

Whether it actually happens remains anyone’s guess. The Patriots, as has been well-documented, have a bit of a situation at the cornerback position. Stephon Gilmore is signed for big bucks, while Malcolm Butler remains dangling to the wind for any team willing to give up a first-round pick to get him. Adding someone like Jason McCourty won’t be a cinch.

Yet, there is the connection, and the world is wondering: How much does Bill Belichick like the idea of having a pair of McCourtys to roam his defensive backfield?