What’s Up This Weekend: Swan Boats, Rock N Roll Rumble & The Boston Marathon

With a long weekend on tap, and the long-awaited arrival of spring weather, there is plenty to do this weekend, including a Rock N Roll Rumble, Revolutionary reenactments, swan boats and of course – the Boston Marathon.

SWAN BOATS RETURN

Spring is in the air and the Swan Boats are returning to their docks in the Boston Public Garden. Made famous by the book Make Way for Ducklings, these pedal-powered boats glide around the lagoon April through September, weather permitting. A favorite of tourists and locals alike, a ride costs $2 for kids, $3.50 for adults. MORE INFO: swanboats.com

SPORTS & FITNESS EXPO

Runner’s World magazine calls this annual event the “best runner’s expo in the country.” In advance of the Boston Marathon, this is the official pickup location for runners’ bibs. It is also a huge display of the latest, greatest, and most popular running gear and supplies, with hundreds of vendors. More than 100,000 people are expected to attend the free expo at the Hynes Convention Center. MORE INFO: sportsfitnessexpo.com

ROCK N ROLL RUMBLE

24 bands have been whittled down to six semi-finalists and two wildcard bands in this annual celebration of live, local music. Semi-final rounds will take place both Friday and Saturday nights at Once Somerville. Tickets are $12 in advance, to see 4 bands. MORE INFO & TICKETS: rockandrollrumble.com

BOSTON INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

This annual celebration of film takes place at three venues, with more than 100 screenings throughout its five days (April 13-17). “The festival strives to bring together in Boston local, national and international filmmakers by promoting the world’s most artistic and creative independent and experimental films.” MORE INFO &TICKETS: bostoniff.org

PATRIOTIC REENACTMENTS

Patriots Day is a state holiday commemorating the battles of Lexington and Concord at the start of the American Revolution. Accordingly, there are military reenactments early on Monday morning. Each year thousands of people attend these historic displays, in celebration of our independence. MORE INFO & SCHEDULE: nps.gov

BOSTON MARATHON

Patriots Day also marks the annual 26.2 mile trip from Hopkinton to Boston, taken by tens of thousands of runners. Leading the pack each year are the world’s most elite marathoners, followed by thousands of qualified runners and charity runners. Hundreds of thousands of spectators line the course cheering them all on. If you can’t be at the marathon, you can watch it on WBZ-TV and CBSBoston.com, with coverage all day long. MORE INFO: CBSBoston.com/marathon