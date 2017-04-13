Kenyans Get Elite Welcome From Hopkinton Students For Boston Marathon

April 13, 2017 12:16 PM
Filed Under: Boston Marathon, Elmwood School, Hopkinton

HOPKINTON (CBS) – If it’s the Thursday before the Boston Marathon, then it’s a big day for second and third graders in Hopkinton.

Keeping with an annual tradition that started 25 years ago, a group of 12 elite runners from Kenya visited the Elmwood School for a pre-race rally followed by a jog around the bus loop with students.

2012 men’s champion Wesley Korir and 2015 women’s champion Caroline Rotich were among the marathoners who met with the children Thursday as part of the ‘Scholars and Stars’ program.

“When I was in second grade, I didn’t realize the magnitude of it. It’s almost like you’re at a Game 7-type thing and you see them for the first time, it’s crazy,” a Hopkinton High School student told WBZ-TV.

Third graders spent part of the school year learning about Kenya and its culture to prepare for the event, which is known at Elmwood as “Kenya Day.”

elmwood2 Kenyans Get Elite Welcome From Hopkinton Students For Boston Marathon

The event is known as Kenya Day at Elmwood School. (WBZ-TV)

The Elmwood School event began in 1992 when 150 students welcomed three-time Boston Marathon champion Ibrahim Hussein and his Kenyan teammates.

The school is 1.3 miles away from the starting line in Hopkinton.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia