B.A.A. To Donate $20,000 To Martin’s Park Construction

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Athletic Association announced Thursday they’ll be donating $20,000 to the construction of Martin’s Park at Children’s Wharf.

The gift will contribute to the creation of a universally accessible park and playground next to the Boston Children’s Museum in honor of Martin Richard, the youngest victim of the Boston Marathon bombings.

Bill Richard, Martin’s father, spoke to WBZ-TV’s Lisa Hughes on Monday.

“People were so incredibly kind to us when everything happened,” Richard explained. “We really do see this as our gift, it’s really everyone’s gift, back to Boston.”

Chief Executive Officer of the B.A.A., Tom Grilk, said they’re honored to contribute to Martin’s memory.

“Martin’s Park will be a new Boston landmark symbolizing what is special about this city: unity, resilience, and strength,” Grilk said in a statement Thursday.

Richard hopes that the park will be a fun gathering place for kids and family for generations to come.

“We don’t want this park to be a memorial,” Richard said. “We want it to be a park. We want it to be fun. We want it to be loud and boisterous. We just want kids and families to come and have a good time.”

The Richard family is fundraising and collaborating with John Hancock Financial to create a non-profit organization that will be able to oversee the park long-term.

Construction by the Boston Parks and Recreation Department is scheduled to begin this spring and the park will open in 2018.