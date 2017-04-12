WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]

The Millionaire Club: Forty-Something

April 12, 2017 3:29 PM By Dee Lee
Filed Under: Finances, Financial Planning, Money Matters, Retirement, Savings, Spending

BOSTON (CBS) – Forty-Somethings are part of the Generation X demographics. They have been hearing about retirement and they do know it is approaching like a speeding train but some have been too busy to plan and many thought they still had lots of time.

All of the attention has been on the Boomers’ retirements and how Social Security would handle so many of them.

Our Gen Xers reached their 40th birthday and wondered how they got that old. If you are a forty-something there is still time to save for retirement. So what should you do? If you are already in a retirement plan at work be sure you are contributing as much as you can to the plan. Saving for your retirement will need to become a priority.

If you want to have a nest egg of $1 million and you have not started you will need to be aggressive. Assuming you are 40 years old and want to retire at 67 and we assume an 8% average return over those years you will need to save $11,000 a year to reach this goal. That’s $297,000 over your working career.

Most people don’t have an extra $11,000 a year in their budget they can earmark for retirement savings, but at 40 you do need to do some serious planning if you want a comfortable retirement.

Increase your retirement plan contributions every six months by one or two percent. You won’t miss the money if you do it gradually. And everyone in the family may have to give up those Saturday afternoons at the mall.

Most 40-year-olds are in the prime of their careers and at peak earning capacity. Bite the bullet and figure out a way to be saving more.

You could consider modifying the dream of having $1 million by the time you retire. Would you settle for a half of million? Or you might consider working longer, past age 67.

There will always be trailer parks in Florida for those who have not saved enough.

Just a word of advice here, the last time I checked there were no scholarships out there for retirement.

………………..

You can hear Dee Lee’s expert financial advice on WBZ NewsRadio 1030 each weekday at 1:55 p.m., 3:55 p.m., and 7:55 p.m.

Subscribe to Dee’s Money Matters newsletter here.

More from Dee Lee
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia