Senators Roast Bruins On Twitter After Shot-Less Period, Tweet Blows Up In Their Face

By Matt Dolloff, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — The Ottawa Senators social media team had a night to forget on Wednesday.

To set the scene real quick: The second period had just concluded in the Bruins’ Game 1 showdown with the Senators. Ottawa was up 1-0 on a goal by Bobby Ryan. And the Bruins had recorded precisely zero shots on goal in the period.

Make no mistake, it was a historically bad showing on offense by the Bruins in that second period. It was the first time the Senators had held an opponent without a shot in an entire period in their history, and the first time the Bruins went shot-less for an entire period in a playoff game since 1939.

That is when the Senators Twitter account fired off the boldest tweet of the night:

The Bruins failed to record a shot on goal in the second period. Can someone in the advanced stat community tell us if that is good? — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) April 13, 2017

It was certainly an audacious tweet at the time, and they would have looked like bosses if the Sens held onto their lead for the rest of the game. But there was still a whole period to go, and it was in the third frame that the tweet backfired tremendously.

The Bruins scored twice and escaped with the 2-1 win after Frank Vatrano tied the game at one and then Brad Marchand buried the game-winner. They even out-shot the Sens 11-6 in the period, riding a dominant performance by Tuukka Rask to take a 1-0 led in the series.

So naturally, for the Senators’ Twitter account, the roasting commenced:

Bruins 2-1. Can someone in the advanced stat community tell us if that is good? https://t.co/4R6kgJTu5o — Toucher and Rich (@Toucherandrich) April 13, 2017

The Bruins won without Krug, Krejci, Carlo, Acciari, C. Miller and 5 D Can someone in the advanced stats community tell me if that is good? https://t.co/SHZbFTHYaC — Bruins Mafia (@BruinsMafia) April 13, 2017

@Senators The Senators have failed to record a Stanley Cup in 90 years. Can someone in the advanced stat community tell us if that is good? — Matt Sullivan (@Matt_Sul) April 13, 2017

The Bruins defeated the Senators 2-1, to take a 1-0 series lead. Can someone in the advanced stat community tell us if that is good? — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) April 13, 2017

The advanced stat community can confirm that losing Game 1 2-1 negatively impacts a teams chances of winning a series https://t.co/0vgxuEKdhM — HSAC (@Harvard_Sports) April 13, 2017

@Senators The Senators failed to hold onto the lead in the 3rd period at HOME. Can your social media people let me know if that is good? — The Tokist (@thetokist) April 13, 2017

It was just a tweet, and the fact that the real-life Senators lost is a far bigger defeat than the one suffered by whoever tweeted from the Sens’ account in the first place. But it just goes to show how risky it can be to roast an opponent before the game is decided.

