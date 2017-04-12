NightSide – United We Stand

April 12, 2017 1:13 AM By Dan Rea
Filed Under: Dan Rea, Nightside, WBZ

BOSTON (CBS) – United Airlines is still dealing with the fallout from a PR nightmare, after a video of a passenger being dragged off the plane was circulated across social media platforms and news outlets. The backlash against the airline has been strong, but technically under the current rules and regulations, airlines have the right to overbook flights and bump passengers as needed. Do you have an issue with the way United handled the situation? Or should the passenger have gotten off the plane once he was selected? Have you ever been bumped from a flight due to overbooking? Do you consider customer service or airline reputation when booking a flight?

Originally broadcast April 11th, 2017.

Part 1:

Part 2:

More from Dan Rea
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia