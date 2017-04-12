NightSide – Talking with a Former Judge

April 12, 2017 1:10 AM By Dan Rea
Filed Under: Dan Rea, Nightside, WBZ

BOSTON (CBS) – The Honorable Judge Isaac Borenstein, now retired, served for more than fifteen years as an associate justice for the Superior Court of Massachusetts. Judge Borenstein joins Dan in the NightSide studio to talk about his experiences on the bench and to give his perspective on a number of legal matters. Yesterday, a Superior Court judge overturned Fred Weichel’s 1981 murder conviction, after Weichel spent more than thirty years in prison for a murder he has maintained he did not commit. What goes into overturning a decision that is decades old?

Originally broadcast April 11th, 2017.

