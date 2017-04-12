NH High School Student Charged With Making Social Media Threats

NASHUA, N.H. (CBS) – A New Hampshire teenager was arrested Tuesday and charged with making social media threats against classmates.
Concerned parents and students from Nashua High School South contacted police after they saw Instagram posts showing weapons.
Several guns were recovered by police from the teenager’s home, but it’s not yet clear if they were the actual weapons pictured in the posts.
“Y’all thought I was joking it’s going to be really funny when you see me in the news tomorrow,” the caption to one post said.
Police charged the teenager with criminal threatening.
In addition, Nashua Police Lt. Kerry Baxter said the investigation will determine if other students who commented on the post will also face charges.
“Other individuals who were posting on this particular juvenile’s account were egging him on to not only carry out those acts of violence but to also kill himself,” said Baxter. “This is a good opportunity for parents to take some initiative, talk to their kids, maybe go through their mobile devices and check up on their kids and see what they’re doing.”
The boy was released back to his parents, who police said are cooperating with the investigation.
He will be arraigned at a later date in a closed hearing.