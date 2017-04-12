WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]

NH High School Student Charged With Making Social Media Threats

April 12, 2017 11:34 AM
Filed Under: Nashua, Nashua High School South, Nashua Police, School Threat

NASHUA, N.H. (CBS) – A New Hampshire teenager was arrested Tuesday and charged with making social media threats against classmates.

Concerned parents and students from Nashua High School South contacted police after they saw Instagram posts showing weapons.

Several guns were recovered by police from the teenager’s home, but it’s not yet clear if they were the actual weapons pictured in the posts.

“Y’all thought I was joking it’s going to be really funny when you see me in the news tomorrow,” the caption to one post said.

guns NH High School Student Charged With Making Social Media Threats

A screenshot of the threatening social media post that led to the arrest of a Nashua teenager. (Instagram Photo)

Police charged the teenager with criminal threatening.

In addition, Nashua Police Lt. Kerry Baxter said the investigation will determine if other students who commented on the post will also face charges.

“Other individuals who were posting on this particular juvenile’s account were egging him on to not only carry out those acts of violence but to also kill himself,” said Baxter. “This is a good opportunity for parents to take some initiative, talk to their kids, maybe go through their mobile devices and check up on their kids and see what they’re doing.”

The boy was released back to his parents, who police said are cooperating with the investigation.

He will be arraigned at a later date in a closed hearing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia