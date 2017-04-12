Goat Yoga Classes Offered At New Hampshire Farm

NOTTINGHAM, N.H. (CBS) – Practicing yoga with goats will have you saying “Namaaaaaste,” according to one New Hampshire farm.
“Goat Yoga” is a new offering from Jenness Farm in Nottingham.
A viral post on the farm’s Facebook page shows baby goats atop people in various yoga positions like the downward dog.
Believe it or not, goat yoga is becoming a nationwide craze, but Jenness Farm is the first place in New England to offer it.
May classes are already sold out, but you can call 603-942-8051 to get on a waiting list for June.