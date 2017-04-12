WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
Police Return To Dedham Woods Where Body Was Found

April 12, 2017 12:43 PM
Filed Under: Dedham, Susan Anyanwu-Corbin

DEDHAM (CBS) — Police returned to the scene Wednesday where a woman’s body was found in Dedham last week.

According to Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey, officers are continuing to investigate the woods where Susan Anyanwu-Corbin’s body was discovered on Tuesday, April 4.

thumbnail dedham 2 Police Return To Dedham Woods Where Body Was Found

The medical examiner was able to confirm the identity by using dental records. They believe she had been dead for “several months.”

Investigators have returned to the scene off High Street multiple times since Anyanwu-Corbin was found.

susan corbin Police Return To Dedham Woods Where Body Was Found

Susan Corbin. (Photo credit: Norfolk County DA’s office)

Morrissey said they haven’t established a cause of death yet and have not declared this a homicide investigation.

Anyanwu-Corbin was found wearing a Marist College sweatshirt and a bracelet that read “Peace.”

04 07 17 peace charm bracelet Police Return To Dedham Woods Where Body Was Found

The Peace Charm bracelet found on the remains in Dedham. (Photo credit Norfolk County DA)

Authorities ask that anyone with any information about Anyanwu-Corbin or how her body ended up in the woods contact Dedham Police at 781-751-9300 or State Police at 781-830-4990.

