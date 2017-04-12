Police Return To Dedham Woods Where Body Was Found

DEDHAM (CBS) — Police returned to the scene Wednesday where a woman’s body was found in Dedham last week.
According to Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey, officers are continuing to investigate the woods where Susan Anyanwu-Corbin’s body was discovered on Tuesday, April 4.
The medical examiner was able to confirm the identity by using dental records. They believe she had been dead for “several months.”
Investigators have returned to the scene off High Street multiple times since Anyanwu-Corbin was found.
Morrissey said they haven’t established a cause of death yet and have not declared this a homicide investigation.
Anyanwu-Corbin was found wearing a Marist College sweatshirt and a bracelet that read “Peace.”
Authorities ask that anyone with any information about Anyanwu-Corbin or how her body ended up in the woods contact Dedham Police at 781-751-9300 or State Police at 781-830-4990.