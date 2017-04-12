WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
Charlie McAvoy Paired With Kevan Miller For Bruins’ Game 1 Vs. Senators

April 12, 2017 1:00 PM
Filed Under: Boston Bruins, Charlie McAvoy, NHL, Ottawa Senators, Sports News

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — On Tuesday at practice, rookie Charlie McAvoy spent time on the ice paired with captain Zdeno Chara, which was considered a potential sign of Bruce Cassidy’s plans for the 19-year-old’s NHL debut.

But on Wednesday at the team’s morning skate ahead of Game 1 of their series against the Senators, McAvoy was paired up with Kevan Miller. After the skate, Cassidy confirmed that the two will begin Game 1 as defensive partners.

That pairing, however, is not set in stone.

The Bruins are without two of their regulars on defense in Brandon Carlo and Torey Krug. That’s left their partners — Zdeno Chara and Adam McQuaid, respectively — left to play with someone new to start the postseason.

McAvoy skated alongside John-Michael Liles at Monday’s practice, so Cassidy has been sure to give him some experience with multiple players in the short time McAvoy has been with the NHL club.

If conditions required that McAvoy would have to make his NHL debut in the cauldron that is the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Senators may be a good opportunity for him. Ottawa finished the year 22nd in the league in goal scoring with 2.51 per game. Among playoff teams, that ranks dead last. They also ranked 17th in the NHL in shots per game (30.0).

In other roster news, both David Krejci and Dominic Moore are healthy and ready to play in Game 1 after both missed practice on Tuesday.

