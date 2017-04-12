WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
OSHA Cites Atlantic Drain For 18 Violations In Trench Collapse Deaths

April 12, 2017 12:36 PM
Filed Under: Atlantic Drain, Back Bay, Boston, OSHA

BOSTON (CBS) — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has cited the company whose workers died in a trench collapse last October.

OSHA found that the company, Atlantic Drain Service Co. Inc., violated 18 regulations–including not guarding the trench and not providing safety training to employees.

The agency is proposing a fine of close to $1.5 million.

trench OSHA Cites Atlantic Drain For 18 Violations In Trench Collapse Deaths

Crews worked frantically to drain the trench on Dartmouth Street. (WBZ-TV)

Robert Higgins and Kelvin Mattocks died when they became trapped beneath the water in a trench on Dartmouth Street on October 21, 2016, following a water main break.

The trench was 14 feet deep, but was not secured.

Atlantic Drain is already facing criminal charges in the deaths of the two workers.

The company’s owner, Kevin Otto, pleaded not guilty to manslaughter charges in February.

