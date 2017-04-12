OSHA Cites Atlantic Drain For 18 Violations In Trench Collapse Deaths

BOSTON (CBS) — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has cited the company whose workers died in a trench collapse last October.
OSHA found that the company, Atlantic Drain Service Co. Inc., violated 18 regulations–including not guarding the trench and not providing safety training to employees.
The agency is proposing a fine of close to $1.5 million.
Robert Higgins and Kelvin Mattocks died when they became trapped beneath the water in a trench on Dartmouth Street on October 21, 2016, following a water main break.
The trench was 14 feet deep, but was not secured.
Atlantic Drain is already facing criminal charges in the deaths of the two workers.
The company’s owner, Kevin Otto, pleaded not guilty to manslaughter charges in February.