3 Billerica Firefighters, Dispatcher Accused Of Sexual Misconduct

BILLERICA (CBS) – Four members of the Billerica Fire Department have been accused of sexual misconduct while they were on duty.

The three male firefighters and a female dispatcher are on paid administrative leave for the alleged activity that took place at the fire headquarters on Good Street. They will face disciplinary hearings on April 24 and 26.

Town Manager John Curran would not discuss the details of the accusations, but said there is no evidence incoming emergency calls were missed or public safety was compromised.

Rumors of the sex scandal began last summer, but the fire chief did not alert the town manager until January. Roughly a dozen interviews have been conducted and more disciplinary action could follow.

“Whatever has transpired has had an impact on morale, focus in the fire department, distraction issues like this cause all of those things and are of grave concern to me and to the chief,” Curran said. “We want to make sure that we can deliver the highest level of public safety service to the town and that’s why this kind of behavior and these allegations won’t be tolerated.”

The town has embarked on a five step corrective action plan to make sure the situation does not happen again.

When asked if what happened at the fire station was criminal, Curran said he could not comment on that.