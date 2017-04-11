WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

Ramirez, Bogaerts Return To Red Sox Lineup Against Orioles

April 11, 2017 4:07 PM
Filed Under: Boston Red Sox, Hanley Ramirez, Sports News, Xander Bogaerts

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox lineup is starting to return to normal as the team opens up a six-game home stand on Tuesday night.

Boston will have both Hanley Ramirez and Xander Bogaerts back when they open up a two-game set against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park. Both players missed all four games in Detroit over the weekend, with Ramirez sidelined with the flu while Bogaerts was on the bereavement list.

Ramirez will DH for Boston and bat cleanup, while Bogaerts is back in the six-hole against the O’s. Center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. is the only regular missing, as he was placed on the 10-day disabled list (retroactive to April 9) with a sprained right ankle.

Christian Vazquez will be behind the plate for just the second time this season. He’ll catch lefty Drew Pomeranz, who is making his season debut for Boston after being activated on Tuesday.

Here’s the full Boston lineup against Baltimore righty Dylan Bundy (1-0, 1.29 ERA):

1. Dustin Pedroia, 2B
2. Andrew Benintendi, CF
3. Mookie Betts, RF
4. Hanley Ramirez, DH
5. Mitch Moreland, 1B
6. Xander Bogaerts, SS
7. Pablo Sandoval, 3B
8. Chris Young, LF
9. Christan Vazquez, C
— Drew Pomeranz, SP

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia