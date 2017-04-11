Ramirez, Bogaerts Return To Red Sox Lineup Against Orioles

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox lineup is starting to return to normal as the team opens up a six-game home stand on Tuesday night.
Boston will have both Hanley Ramirez and Xander Bogaerts back when they open up a two-game set against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park. Both players missed all four games in Detroit over the weekend, with Ramirez sidelined with the flu while Bogaerts was on the bereavement list.
Ramirez will DH for Boston and bat cleanup, while Bogaerts is back in the six-hole against the O’s. Center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. is the only regular missing, as he was placed on the 10-day disabled list (retroactive to April 9) with a sprained right ankle.
Christian Vazquez will be behind the plate for just the second time this season. He’ll catch lefty Drew Pomeranz, who is making his season debut for Boston after being activated on Tuesday.
Here’s the full Boston lineup against Baltimore righty Dylan Bundy (1-0, 1.29 ERA):
1. Dustin Pedroia, 2B
2. Andrew Benintendi, CF
3. Mookie Betts, RF
4. Hanley Ramirez, DH
5. Mitch Moreland, 1B
6. Xander Bogaerts, SS
7. Pablo Sandoval, 3B
8. Chris Young, LF
9. Christan Vazquez, C
— Drew Pomeranz, SP