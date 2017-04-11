NightSide – Gorsuch Sworn In

April 11, 2017 1:02 AM By Dan Rea
Filed Under: Dan Rea, Nightside, WBZ

BOSTON (CBS) – The newest Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch was sworn in today, following a very contentious confirmation process. After Republicans refused to hold a vote for President Obama’s nominee in early 2016, Democrats were able to rally enough support to filibuster President Trump’s nominee, claiming that the GOP had stolen the seat. When Republicans were unable to generate enough votes to break the filibuster, they invoked the “nuclear option”, lowering the threshold for a Supreme Court confirmation to a simple majority of fifty-one votes. Republican Senator John McCain is worried the move will increase partisanship in the judicial system, which he says isn’t good for either party. Are you ok with Republicans changing the rules to get Gorsuch confirmed? Should the Senate have given President Obama’s nominee a vote?

Originally broadcast April 10th, 2017.

