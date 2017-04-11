NightSide – And You Thought The TSA Pat Down Was Bad

BOSTON (CBS) – United Airlines is dealing with a PR nightmare once again, after a disturbing video was posted on social media. Apparently, the airline overbooked a flight and initially asked for four volunteers to disembark and take a cash compensation. When nobody volunteered, the airline randomly selected four passengers to be removed. One man, a doctor who said he needed to stay on the flight so he could see his patients the next morning, refused to give up his seat. Authorities were called, and he was forcibly removed from his seat and dragged off the plane. To make it all worse, the four passengers were removed so United employees could travel for work. Have you ever been bumped from a flight that was overbooked? Should there be rules that require airlines to accommodate all paying customers? Do you think about airline customer service when booking a flight?

Originally broadcast April 10th, 2017.