Garbage Disposals Recalled Over Potential Impact Hazard

BOSTON (CBS) – Garbage disposals sold nationwide are being recalled because a metal component can break off during use and become a dangerous projectile.
The disposals imported by Anaheim Manufacturing Co. and Moen Inc. led to 22 reported incidents. In three of those cases, the piece of metal hit the consumer.
No injuries have been reported.
Impacted garbage disposals were sold at Best Buy, HD Supply, Menards and other stores throughout the country.
In addition, the recalled disposals were also available for purchase on Amazon and other websites such as Costco, Home Depot, and Walmart from December 2015 through March 2107.
Anyone with one of the disposals should stop using it immediately and contact Anaheim Manufacturing to have a free replacement installed at no cost.