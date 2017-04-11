WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Garbage Disposals Recalled Over Potential Impact Hazard

April 11, 2017 1:53 PM
Filed Under: Recall

BOSTON (CBS) – Garbage disposals sold nationwide are being recalled because a metal component can break off during use and become a dangerous projectile.

The disposals imported by Anaheim Manufacturing Co. and Moen Inc. led to 22 reported incidents. In three of those cases, the piece of metal hit the consumer.

No injuries have been reported.

Impacted garbage disposals were sold at Best Buy, HD Supply, Menards and other stores throughout the country.

In addition, the recalled disposals were also available for purchase on Amazon and other websites such as Costco, Home Depot, and Walmart from December 2015 through March 2107.

Anyone with one of the disposals should stop using it immediately and contact Anaheim Manufacturing to have a free replacement installed at no cost.

