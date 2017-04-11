WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Congressman Calls For Spicer To Resign After Hitler Comment

April 11, 2017 6:43 PM
Filed Under: Rep. David Cicilline, Sean Spicer

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A congressman from Rhode Island is calling for White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer to resign after he said Adolf Hitler didn’t use chemical weapons.

Democratic U.S. Rep. David Cicilline says Spicer made “despicable, ignorant remarks” about the Holocaust and Hitler.

Cicilline, who is Jewish, says Spicer should not work in the White House.

Spicer said Tuesday that Hitler “didn’t even sink to using chemical weapons” in a clumsy comparison to Syria that drew instant rebuke from Jewish groups and critics who noted it ignored Hitler’s use of gas chambers to exterminate Jews during the Holocaust.

Spicer was attempting to discuss the horror of the chemical weapons attack last week in Syria, which the Trump administration is blaming on President Bashar Assad.

Spicer was raised in Rhode Island.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

