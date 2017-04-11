Road Closures, MBTA Changes For 2017 Boston Marathon

BOSTON (CBS) – Streets all along the Boston Marathon route will be closed to traffic on Monday, April 17th.

Here’s what you can expect:

HOPKINTON

The roads around the town common will close at 6 a.m.

The following roads will shut down at 7 a.m. and re-open at approximately 1:30 p.m.

West Main Street eastbound will be closed at Route 495.

Route 495 Exit 21A will be closed.

Wood Street, which is also Route 135, eastbound will be closed at Elm Street.

Cedar Street, which is also Route 85, southbound will be closed at the entrance to the Hopkinton State Park.

East Main Street, which is also Route 135, westbound will be closed at the Ashland town line.

Hayden Rowe Street, which is also Route 85, northbound will be closed at Chestnut Street.

For more info visit: hopkintonpd.org

ASHLAND

Route 135 closed 7:15 a.m. – 1:45 p.m.

FRAMINGHAM

Route 135 closed 8:30 a.m. – 2:15 p.m.

NATICK

Route 135 closed 8:30 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.

WELLESLEY

Route 135 and Route 16 closed 8:30 a.m. – 3:15 p.m.

NEWTON

Route 16 and Route 30 closed 8 a.m. – 4:15 p.m.

BROOKLINE

Beacon Street closed 9:15 a.m. – 5:15 p.m.

BOSTON (courtesy: cityofboston.gov)

The following streets will be closed to vehicular traffic on Monday, April 17, 2017:

5 a.m. Streets in the vicinity of the Boston Common will close

6 a.m. Boylston Street, Hereford Street to Arlington Street will close

8 a.m. All streets east of Massachusetts Avenue (as well as Massachusetts Turnpike Exit 22) will close

8 a.m. All streets west of Massachusetts Avenue in the Kenmore Square Audubon Circle area will close

8:30 a.m. All streets in the Brighton area leading into the route will close

Boylston Street is expected to reopen at 8 PM; all other streets are expected to reopen at 7PM.

5 a.m. – Boston Common Area

Boylston Street, Tremont Street to Arlington Street

Charles Street, Park Plaza to Beacon Street

6 a.m. – Back Bay Area

Boylston Street, Hereford Street to Arlington Street (cross streets will remain open until 8 AM)

8 a.m – Back Bay Area

Berkeley Street, St. James Avenue to Newbury Street

Clarendon Street, St. James Avenue to Newbury Street

Dartmouth Street, St. James Avenue to Newbury Street

Exeter Street, Newbury Street to Huntington Avenue

Ring Road, Huntington Avenue to Boylston Street

Fairfield Street, Newbury Street to Boylston Street

Gloucester Street, Newbury Street to Boylston Street

Providence Street, Arlington Street to Berkeley Street

Trinity Place, St. James Avenue to Massachusetts Turnpike on-ramp

Boylston Street, Massachusetts Avenue to Arlington Street

Newbury Street, Arlington Street to Charlesgate East

St. James Avenue, Arlington Street to Dartmouth Street

Huntington Avenue (outbound), Dartmouth Street to Belvidere Street

Stuart Street, Arlington Street to Dartmouth Street

Blagden Street, Huntington Avenue to Exeter Street

Berkeley Street, Columbus Avenue to Newbury Street

Clarendon Street, Commonwealth Avenue to Columbus Avenue

Dartmouth Street, Commonwealth Avenue to Columbus Avenue

Exeter Street, Commonwealth Avenue to Huntington Avenue

Fairfield Street, Commonwealth Avenue to Boylston Street

Gloucester Street, Commonwealth Avenue to Boylston Street

Hereford Street, Commonwealth Avenue to Boylston Street

Dalton Street, Belvidere Street to Boylston Street

Belvidere Street, Huntington Avenue to Dalton Street

8 a.m. – Kenmore Square Area

Beacon Street, Park Drive to Commonwealth Avenue

Brookline Avenue, Lansdowne Street to Commonwealth Avenue

Newbury Street Extension, Brookline Avenue to Charlesgate West

Commonwealth Avenue (inbound), from BU Bridge to Gloucester Street

Commonwealth Avenue (outbound), Hereford Street to Deerfield Street

Kenmore Street, Newbury Street Extension to Commonwealth Avenue (outbound)

Raleigh Street, Beacon Street Extension to Commonwealth Avenue (outbound)

8:30 a.m. – Brighton Area

Commonwealth Avenue, Beacon Street to Gloucester Street, and from the Newton City Line (Lake Street) to Chestnut Hill Avenue

Beacon Street, Chestnut Hill Avenue to the Brookline town line (Cleveland Circle)

Chestnut Hill Avenue, Commonwealth Avenue to Brookline town line (Ayr Road)

BOSTON PARKING RESTRICTIONS

Parking will be restricted on several streets in the Back Bay on Monday as well as on Saturday. Parking will also be restricted on some streets several days in advance of the weekend to allow preparations to take place. Parking restrictions are as follows.

No Stopping April 5 to April 20

Boylston Street (both sides), Exeter Street to Dartmouth Street

Boylston Street, from Dartmouth Street near the Copley Square Mall to Clarendon St

Exeter Street (east side), Boylston Street to Blagden Street

Blagden Street (south side), Huntington Avenue to Exeter Street

No Stopping April 10 to April 20

Blagden Street (north side), Dartmouth Street to BPL Driveway

No Parking April 11 to April 18, BAA Vehicles Only

Trinity Place (both sides), South of Stuart Street

No Stopping April 12 to April 18

Exeter Street (west side), Alley 441 to Boylston Street

No Stopping Saturday 12:01 a.m. through 3 p.m.

Newbury Street (both sides), Dartmouth Street to Exeter Street

No Stopping Friday, Saturday & Monday

Beacon Street (Boston Common side), Charles Street to Joy Street

Boylston Street (both sides), Dalton Street to Arlington Street

Exeter Street (both sides), Newbury Street to Huntington Avenue (except where otherwise posted)

Dartmouth Street (both sides), Boylston Street to Newbury Street

Trinity Place (both sides), St. James Avenue to Stuart Street

No Stopping Saturday to Monday

Cambridge Street (both sides), Court Street to Sudbury Street excluding any active construction zones

St. James Avenue (both sides), Dartmouth Street to Arlington Street

No Stopping Saturday & Monday

Boylston Street (both sides), Arlington Street to Charles Street

Charles Street (both sides), Boylston Street to Beacon Street

St. James Avenue (both sides), Berkeley Street to Dartmouth Street

Stuart Street (both sides), Huntington Avenue to Arlington Street

No Stopping Monday

Arlington Street (both sides), Beacon Street to Stuart Street

Arlington Street (odd side), Columbus Avenue to Isabella Street

Beacon Street (both sides), Chestnut Hill Avenue to Brookline Line

Beacon Street (both sides), Brookline Line to Bay State Road

Belvidere Street (both sides), Huntington Avenue to Massachusetts Avenue

Berkeley Street (both sides), Columbus Avenue to Commonwealth Avenue

Blagden Street (both sides), Huntington Avenue to Exeter Street

Bromfield Street (south side), Washington Street to Tremont Street

Cambridge Street (west side), Court Street to Beacon Street / Tremont Street

Cambridge Street (both sides), Sudbury Street to Tremont Street

Charles Street (both sides), Boylston Street to Beacon Street

Charles Street South (both sides), Park Plaza to Boylston Street

Chestnut Hill Avenue (both sides), Commonwealth Avenue to Beacon Street

Clarendon Street (both sides), Commonwealth Avenue to Columbus Avenue

Cleveland Circle (both sides), Parking areas adjacent to Cassidy Playground and adjacent to Sutherland Road, from Beacon Street to Chestnut Hill Avenue

Columbus Avenue (both sides), Arlington Street to Dartmouth (unless otherwise posted)

Commonwealth Avenue (south side), Beacon Street (Kenmore Square) to 80’ east of Hereford

Commonwealth Avenue, Lake Street to Chestnut Hill Avenue (inbound)

Commonwealth Avenue, Charlesgate West to Deerfield Street (outbound)

Congress Street (northbound roadway, east side), State Street to Hanover Street

Dalton Street (both sides), Boylston Street to Clearway Street

Dartmouth Street (both sides), Newbury Street to Commonwealth Avenue, Saint James Avenue to Columbus Avenue

Deerfield Street (both sides), Commonwealth Avenue to Bay State Road

East Dedham Street (both sides), Harrison Avenue to Albany Street

Exeter Street (both sides), Commonwealth Avenue to Newbury Street

Fairfield Street (both sides), Boylston Street to Commonwealth Avenue

Gloucester Street (both sides), Commonwealth Avenue to Boylston Street

Hanover Street (both sides), Congress Street to Commercial Street

Hereford Street (both sides), Commonwealth Avenue to Boylston Street

Huntington Avenue (northwest side), Blagden Street to Massachusetts Avenue

Kenmore Street (both sides), Newbury Street to Beacon Street

Merrimac Street (odd side), New Chardon Street to Staniford Street, excluding car-share space

Newbury Street (both sides), Arlington Street to Brookline Avenue

New Chardon Street (north side), Merrimac Street to Cambridge Street

Plympton Street (both sides), Harrison Avenue to Albany Street

Providence Street (both sides), Arlington Street to Berkeley Street

Raleigh Street (both sides), Bay State Road to Beacon Street

State Street (both sides), Washington Street to Congress Street

Stanhope Street (both sides), Berkeley Street to Clarendon Street

Scotia Street (both sides), Dalton Street to St. Cecilia Street

St. Cecilia Street (both sides), Belvidere Street to Boylston Street

Tremont Street (both sides), Cambridge Street to Stuart Street

Washington Street (both sides), Bromfield Street to State Street

No Stopping Monday Buses Only 10 a.m to 5 p.m.

Beacon Street (South side, Public Garden side), Charles Street to Arlington Street

Please note that the Boston Police Department retains the right to change these traffic and parking restrictions as necessary.

MBTA CHANGES

• It is strongly recommended that the public use the MBTA to travel to and from Boston on this day. The T will have rush-hour level service before and after the race.

• Copley Station will be closed for the entire day on April 17, 2017. Customers may use Arlington (all branches), Prudential (E Branch), or Hynes Convention Center (B, C, and D Branches) instead, or Back Bay on the Orange Line.

• The following above-ground Green Line stations will be closed between 10 a.m. and approximately 6 p.m. on Marathon Monday: South Street (B Branch), Kent Street (C Branch), St. Mary’s Street (C Branch).

• The Red Line, Orange Line, and Blue Line, Green, and Silver Line will operate a regular weekday schedule with rush-hour levels of service before and after the race.

• Commuter rail trains will operate on a regular weekday schedule and there will be extra service on the Framingham-Worcester line.

• A special $20 Worcester Line Unlimited Travel, All Day Marathon Pass will be available at ticket counters. It allows riders to travel up and down the marathon route and back home for one flat rate. It is only valid on the Worcester Commuter Rail Line on Marathon Monday.

• Due to anticipated crowds, bicycles are not allowed on any MBTA vehicles on Patriots’ Day and the evening before.

• All MBTA parking garages will be pay-on-entry and cash-only.

More detailed information can be found at MBTA.com.

Check T-Alerts throughout the day for up-to-the-minute service information.