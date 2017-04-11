Becky Lynch Makes Bird’s Face Turn Red, Talks Women’s Revolution In WWE

BOSTON (CBS) — Toucher & Rich welcomed special guest Becky Lynch from the WWE in studio on Tuesday morning, ahead of Tuesday night’s Smackdown Live at the TD Garden.

Felger & Massarotti executive producer and Sports Hub wrestling aficionado James Stewart was also in studio to ask some questions, and he asked Becky about the women’s revolution that has happened in recent years in the WWE and how women wrestlers are taken much more seriously by fans.

“That was my goal when I came over here, that was all I wanted. From the minute that I started wrestling, all I wanted was for women to have the exact same opportunities and for us to be on the same level as the men. And that’s what we’re getting,” she said. “I was never one that wanted like a big revolution or anything like that. I just wanted us to have good matches. And that’s how it all started, and that’s how it’s continuing, and that’s what we’re seeing today. It’s just become the norm that the women — of course they’re going to have great matches. Of course the guys are going to have great matches. We’re all going to have great matches, because we’re all great wrestlers and we’re all great athletes. So that’s come in place now and that’s what I wanted.

“All I envisioned was for there to be women that people could relate to,” she continued. “There’s so much diversity. There’s somebody for everybody. Maybe you’re not a Becky Lynch fan, but you’re going to be a Charlotte fan, or maybe you’re a Bayley fan, or maybe you’re a Carmella fan or a Naomi fan. There’s all different types of women represented in our brands these days. And I love it.”

The famous Bird was also in studio to ask some questions, and sitting next to Becky Lynch made his face turn red. Check out that video above, and listen to the full interview below: