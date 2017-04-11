WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

BAA Apologizes To Marathon Handcyclists Who Felt Mistreated

April 11, 2017 5:10 PM
Filed Under: Achilles Team Freedom, Boston Athletic Association, Boston Mararthon, Cheryl Fiandaca, Handcyclists

BOSTON (CBS) – The Boston Athletic Association has apologized after being criticized for not accommodating the needs of a handcyclist group, made up of wounded veterans and Boston Marathon bombing survivors.

The BAA apologized and made a promise of change to the group.

Achilles Team Freedom the handcyclist group, felt they were being mistreated at the race. The handcyclists had two complaints with race organizers.

The team felt the BAA was not as accommodating to their needs as the organizers of other races were. They also said there were not enough slots for them to participate.

The handcyclists and the BAA have been talking for a while. However, public pressure began last week after Patrick Downes, a bombing survivor and handcyclist, wrote an op-ed for the Boston Globe.

Tom Grilk, the CEO of the BAA, sent a message to handcyclists apologizing for any disrespect.

He wrote, “This is a situation that I regret and for which I apologize. Changes are underway… To any person I have offended I extend my sincere apology.”

Grilk did not mention specifics about the changes that he said are coming.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia