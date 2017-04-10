WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
UMass-Boston Cuts Summer Courses As It Grapples With Deficit

April 10, 2017 9:45 PM
Filed Under: UMass Boston

BOSTON (AP) — Professors at the University of Massachusetts Boston say the school has abruptly eliminated at least 20 courses set to be taught this summer and more next fall.

The Boston Globe reports faculty say many of the eliminated classes are required for graduation and others were full, with students on a waiting list.

The university faces a $30 million deficit.

Keller @ Large: Marty Meehan On UMass Boston Financial Issues

A university spokesman confirmed that administrators reduced the number of summer classes by about 20, but declined to address the abrupt nature of the announcements.

It’s unclear how many fall courses could be cut.

The beleaguered chancellor of the university, J. Keith Motley, announced Thursday that he would resign June 30.

Motley has come under increasing fire recently amid the deficit, declining enrollment and fundraising and several overdue construction projects.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

