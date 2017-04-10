WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Report: Patriots Have ‘Offer On The Table’ For LeGarrette Blount

April 10, 2017 9:06 AM
Filed Under: LeGarrette Blount, New England Patriots, NFL, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots and LeGarrette Blount appear to be in a stalemate over the free-agent running back’s chances of signing a new deal in New England. But for the Patriots, it’s not for a lack of trying.

CSNNE’s Mike Giardi tweeted on Friday night that the Patriots have an “offer on the table” for Blount to come back to New England. The interest is mutual in Blount returning to the Super Bowl LI champions, but the money still “matters.”

Blount recently made a passing comment to reporters, possibly in jest, about money when he attended a recent Celtics game.

The Patriots recently signed free-agent running back Rex Burkhead to a one-year deal worth up to $3.15 million and also re-signed running back/core special teamer Brandon Bolden. The offer on the table for Blount is ostensibly closer to Bolden’s deal than Burkhead’s.

Blount had a career year in 2016, rushing for 1,161 yards on 299 carries and scoring 18 touchdowns.

