Report: Patriots Have ‘Offer On The Table’ For LeGarrette Blount

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots and LeGarrette Blount appear to be in a stalemate over the free-agent running back’s chances of signing a new deal in New England. But for the Patriots, it’s not for a lack of trying.
CSNNE’s Mike Giardi tweeted on Friday night that the Patriots have an “offer on the table” for Blount to come back to New England. The interest is mutual in Blount returning to the Super Bowl LI champions, but the money still “matters.”
Blount recently made a passing comment to reporters, possibly in jest, about money when he attended a recent Celtics game.
The Patriots recently signed free-agent running back Rex Burkhead to a one-year deal worth up to $3.15 million and also re-signed running back/core special teamer Brandon Bolden. The offer on the table for Blount is ostensibly closer to Bolden’s deal than Burkhead’s.
Blount had a career year in 2016, rushing for 1,161 yards on 299 carries and scoring 18 touchdowns.