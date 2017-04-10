WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
3 Buildings Collapse In Portsmouth, NH Fire

April 10, 2017 6:44 AM
Filed Under: New Hampshire, Portsmouth, State Street Saloon

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (CBS) — Three buildings in downtown Portsmouth collapsed early Monday morning in a fire on State Street.

Flames broke out in or near the kitchen area of the State Street Saloon on 268 State Street around 12:30 a.m. and quickly spread to 266 and 270 State Street.

All three buildings had businesses on the ground floor and apartments above.

“The initial crews thought they had a pretty good knock on the fire, but the age of the structure, how it’s been cut up and changed over the years, probably within 20 minutes it started really going and it extended through all the buildings,” Portsmouth fire chief Steven Achilles told reporters.

portsmouth2 3 Buildings Collapse In Portsmouth, NH Fire

One of the buildings destroyed by the fire on State Street early Monday morning. (WBZ-TV)

The entire block was evacuated, but no one was seriously hurt.  One firefighter was treated for a minor shoulder injury.

A fourth building was heavily damaged in the fire.

There’s no word yet on how the fire started.

