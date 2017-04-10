3 Buildings Collapse In Portsmouth, NH Fire

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (CBS) — Three buildings in downtown Portsmouth collapsed early Monday morning in a fire on State Street.
Flames broke out in or near the kitchen area of the State Street Saloon on 268 State Street around 12:30 a.m. and quickly spread to 266 and 270 State Street.
All three buildings had businesses on the ground floor and apartments above.
“The initial crews thought they had a pretty good knock on the fire, but the age of the structure, how it’s been cut up and changed over the years, probably within 20 minutes it started really going and it extended through all the buildings,” Portsmouth fire chief Steven Achilles told reporters.
The entire block was evacuated, but no one was seriously hurt. One firefighter was treated for a minor shoulder injury.
A fourth building was heavily damaged in the fire.
There’s no word yet on how the fire started.