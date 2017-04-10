Patriots Preseason Opponents Announced

BOSTON (CBS) — If you’re patiently awaiting the release of the 2017 NFL schedule, you’re going to have to continue waiting patiently.
However, the league did announce their 2017 preseason schedule on Monday.
We’ll give you a moment to celebrate.
Yep, the NFL made the release of their preseason schedule into a television event, with the four-game slate of games that don’t matter announced on Monday night. And while you won’t see any banners raised in Foxboro during the preseason, at least you’ll see a version of the New England Patriots take the field.
Here’s New England’s preseason schedule for the 2017 season:
Week 1 Jacksonville Jaguars
Week 2 at Houston Texans
Week 3 at Detroit Lions
Week 4 New York Giants
The exact dates and times of the games have not yet been determined.
