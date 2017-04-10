WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Marshawn Lynch Reportedly Open To Playing For Patriots

April 10, 2017 1:59 PM
Filed Under: Marshawn Lynch, New England Patriots, NFL Offseason, Seattle Seahawks, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — Marshawn Lynch wants to make a comeback this offseason, and while it appears his hometown Oakland Raiders are the most likely landing spot, another team is reportedly on his wish list.

Imagine Lynch lining up for the New England Patriots at the one-yard line, with the game on the line. Would Tom Brady step back and throw it, or would Lynch get the ball?

While it’s fun to joke about a Super Bowl XLIX situation playing out with Lynch and the Patriots, it could actually happen. According to The Boston Herald’s Jeff Howe, Lynch has privately expressed interest in joining the New England Patriots if talks break off with the Raiders.

Howe notes in a later tweet that Lynch signing with the Patriots is a long shot, but is a situation worth monitoring this offseason. The 30-year-old Lynch has not played since the 2015 season, but reportedly met with the Raiders about a potential comeback last week.

Lynch, who has 9,112 rushing yards and 74 touchdowns over his nine-year NFL career with Seattle and Buffalo, and his contractual rights still belong to the Seahawks, so they would have to release or trade him in order for him to play for another team. That may not happen if it’s the Patriots, given how the end of Super Bowl XLIX played out.

 

The Patriots have running backs Dion Lewis, James White and Rex Burkhead all under contract, and special teamer/running back Brandon Bolden is also back after re-signing with the team. They could use a big back like Lynch, but reportedly have a contract offer out to LeGarrette Blount, who led the NFL last season with 18 rushing touchdowns.

As always, stay tuned. But with this report, instead of a bag of popcorn, you may want to reach for some skittles.

