L.L Bean Introduces Limited Edition ‘Small Batch’ Boots In New Colors, Styles

April 10, 2017 11:50 AM
FREEPORT, Maine (CBS) – L.L. Bean is giving its classic duck boots a makeover, at least temporarily.

The Maine company’s popular footwear is getting a new look in 2017 with different styles and bright colors for each season.

The current spring batch features a plum version of the classic 8-inch boot for women.

Later in the year, the retailer will be selling two different boots that are 16 inches high, as well as a slipper-like “Wicked Good Boot.”

The winter batch of the limited edition L.L. Bean boots (Screengrab from llbean.com)

L.L. Bean fans will want to act fast – once the limited edition boots are sold out, they won’t be making any more.

