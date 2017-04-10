L.L Bean Introduces Limited Edition ‘Small Batch’ Boots In New Colors, Styles

FREEPORT, Maine (CBS) – L.L. Bean is giving its classic duck boots a makeover, at least temporarily.
The Maine company’s popular footwear is getting a new look in 2017 with different styles and bright colors for each season.
The current spring batch features a plum version of the classic 8-inch boot for women.
Later in the year, the retailer will be selling two different boots that are 16 inches high, as well as a slipper-like “Wicked Good Boot.”
L.L. Bean fans will want to act fast – once the limited edition boots are sold out, they won’t be making any more.