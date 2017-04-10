WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
Part Of Mass Pike Shut Down After Crash Involving Cars, Tractor-Trailers

April 10, 2017 8:47 AM
Filed Under: Crash, Hopkinton, Mass Pike, Westboro

HOPKINTON (CBS) — A serious crash involving two cars, a box truck, and two tractor-trailers left one person injured and several lanes closed Monday morning.

The crash happened just after 8 a.m. on the eastbound side of the Massachusetts Turnpike before Exit 11A on the Hopkinton-Westboro line.

crash3 Part Of Mass Pike Shut Down After Crash Involving Cars, Tractor Trailers

(Image credit: MassDOT)

Massachusetts State Police said one person was ejected during the crash.

That person was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester for treatment. Their condition was not yet known.

No other injuries were reported.

They said the right and middle lanes were closed as a result of the crash.

State Police warned commuters to expect delays.

