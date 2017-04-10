Part Of Mass Pike Shut Down After Crash Involving Cars, Tractor-Trailers

HOPKINTON (CBS) — A serious crash involving two cars, a box truck, and two tractor-trailers left one person injured and several lanes closed Monday morning.
The crash happened just after 8 a.m. on the eastbound side of the Massachusetts Turnpike before Exit 11A on the Hopkinton-Westboro line.
Massachusetts State Police said one person was ejected during the crash.
That person was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester for treatment. Their condition was not yet known.
No other injuries were reported.
They said the right and middle lanes were closed as a result of the crash.
State Police warned commuters to expect delays.