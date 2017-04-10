David Price Throws First Bullpen Session On Monday

BOSTON (CBS) — It’s been a little over a month since David Price was shut down due to soreness in his left elbow. On Monday, the Red Sox lefty made another step towards a return.

As his teammates prepared to take on the Tigers in the final game of a four-game set in Detroit, Price tossed his first bullpen session since his elbow ailment popped up.

The 31-year-old threw approximately 20 pitches during the session, which you can see thanks to The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham:

David Price just threw approximately 25 pitches in the bullpen. First time since the injury. Here's some video: pic.twitter.com/qpbhsZCImp — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) April 10, 2017

There’s still no timetable for Price’s return to the Boston rotation, and the Red Sox will take it slow with their $217-million man. Monday’s bullpen is the equivalent to the start of Spring Training, but Price told manager John Farrell that things went well after the session. The hope is he can throw another bullpen on Wednesday, this time with breaking pitches a part of the equation, but that will depend on how he feels come Tuesday morning.

“I wanted to have a productive day today but I want to feel good tomorrow,” Price told reporters on Detroit (via MassLive’s Jen McCaffery). “It’s kind of like spring training all over again.”

“The biggest thing is that the intensity increases in throwing, the volume as it’s increased, he’s responded well physically to it,” added Farrell.

If Price doesn’t suffer any setbacks along the way, he could return to the Boston rotation sometime in late May/early June.