Bruins Sign Charlie McAvoy, Burn First Year Of Entry-Level Contract

BOSTON (CBS) — Two key injuries on the Bruins defense opened the door for the team to call up top prospect Charlie McAvoy. It appears that the first-round pick will make his NHL debut in the playoffs.

The Bruins announced on Monday that they have signed McAvoy to a three-year entry-level contract, officially burning the first year of the deal with the 2016-17 season. TSN’s Aaron Ward had tweeted on Monday that McAvoy is expected to practice with the team at the Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton.

@TSNHockey @DarrenDreger @FlaPanthers Charlie McAvoy is currently at Bruins facility and expected to practice with the team. #TSN — Aaron Ward (@NHL_AaronWard) April 10, 2017

TSN’s Bob McKenzie added that he believes burning the first year of a rookie’s entry-level contract is generally “not that big a deal.”

Just my two cents (CDN) on the burning of a contract year for guys like McAvoy and Colin White etc: It's not that big a deal. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) April 10, 2017

They don't get to UFA any quicker and actually, coming out of entry level, have fewer rights (can't be offer-sheeted etc.). — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) April 10, 2017

McAvoy, of course, is entirely unproven at the NHL level and is just a couple of weeks removed from playing in the NCAA tournament for the Boston University Terriers. But he has the kind of puck-moving ability that could help the Bruins immediately – especially in the first round of the playoffs, against the Senators’ neutral zone trap style of defense.

WBZ-TV’s Dan Roche is at the Warrior Ice Arena for the Bruins’ practice on Monday, and got a glimpse of McAvoy on the ice.

The Bruins appeared to be trying as hard as possible to avoid burning the first year of McAvoy’s entry-level contract, but a sudden rash of injuries to the Bruins defense have practically forced the team to call him up out of necessity. Torey Krug suffered a lower-body injury last Thursday against the Senators, while Brandon Carlo had to leave Saturday’s regular season finale against the Capitals with an upper-body injury.

McAvoy’s call-up is a strong indication that Krug and Carlo will both be out on Wednesday in Game 1 of the Bruins’ series against the Senators, and possibly longer.

