Brianna Decker Joins WBZ NewsRadio To Discuss Winning Gold At World Hockey Championships

April 10, 2017 3:38 PM
Filed Under: Brianna Decker, Mike "Sarge" Riley, Team USA, WBZ NewsRadio 1030, World Hockey Championship

By Mike “Sarge” Riley, 98.5 The Sports Hub/WBZ News Radio 1030AM

BOSTON (CBS) — History was made Friday night when the United States Women’s Hockey team won the gold medal on home soil (Plymouth, MI) over Canada in the World Hockey Championships.

Hilary Knight, a forward on the Boston Pride Women’s Professional Hockey team, scored the game winning goal at the 10:17 mark in overtime in the 3-2 victory by the US. Team USA was led by tournament MVP Brianna Decker (also of the Boston Pride) on offense, who notched 12 points in five games and led all players with nine assists.

Decker joined WBZ NewsRadio 1030 to discuss the honor:


“It was incredible,” Decker said of winning on home soil, a first for Team USA. “We had a lot of support from young fans and parents around the country. The last time we hosted the World Championships was in 2012 and we didn’t win. It was good to make a little history here.”

Decker is one of nine players with local ties to New England that have either played professional or college hockey in the region. Four alone are from Massachusetts: Kacey Bellamy (Westfield and Boston Pride), Alex Carpenter (North Reading and Boston Pride), Meghan Duggan (Danvers and Boston Pride) and Kali Flanagan (Burlington and Boston College).

The 2019 Women’s World Championships will be held in Finland.

Mike “Sarge” Riley can be heard on 98.5 The Sports Hub and WBZ News Radio 1030AM. Find him on Twitter @Sarge985.

