Bob Beers: Torey Krug Injury Could Be ‘Huge’ In Bruins-Senators Series

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins may have to play their first-round playoff matchup without defenseman Torey Krug, who suffered a lower-body injury last Thursday against the Ottawa Senators.

The B’s get the Sens again in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, which starts on Wednesday night (here’s the full schedule). Having Krug in the lineup would be key to solving the Senators’ neutral zone trap defense.

98.5 The Sports Hub Bruins color commentator Bob Beers joined Toucher & Rich on Monday to talk about the upcoming series. Beers believes that the potential loss of Krug would have a major impact on the Bruins’ ability to beat the Sens’ suffocating defensive style.

“Especially against Ottawa, [Krug’s presence] is huge,” said Beers. “The middle of the ice is just clogged up by the Ottawa Senators. That’s the way that they play. They’re effective at it. They’ve been effective against the Bruins at it in slowing them down coming through the middle.

“You’ve got to be able to be patient [against Ottawa]. You’ve got to execute your game plan to get through the middle, and you’ve got to limit your mistakes in those areas, because that’s what they prey on. Krug’s got the ability to make smart decisions coming up the ice with the puck and coming up with some speed. … Missing him is a big hole.”

Listen to the full interview below: