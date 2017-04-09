Trial Of Boston Man Charged With Killing Brother Wrapping Up

BOSTON (AP) — The criminal trial of a Massachusetts man accused of killing his brother is wrapping up.
Prosecutors say they called their last witnesses Friday in the case against Timi Wallace in Suffolk County Superior Court in Boston and closing arguments could come as soon as Monday.
Wallace and his brother Nickoyan Wallace were charged in the 2000 killing of a third brother, Tasfa Wallace, in Boston after a drug dispute.
Nickoyan Wallace was apprehended after the two robbed a gun store in Providence, Rhode Island. But Timi Wallace remained a fugitive until his 2004 arrest.
Both have since been convicted on the armed robbery charges and are serving prison sentences. Nickoyan Wallace’s murder charge was dismissed, though, because prosecutors delayed his arraignment for years as they sought to try the brothers together.
