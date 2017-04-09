WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Pet Parade: Training Your Dog In Seven Days With Lucky Dog’s Brandon McMillan

April 9, 2017 11:06 AM
Filed Under: Anaridis Rodriguez, Brandon McMillan, Lucky Dog, Pet Parade

BOSTON (CBS) — This week, the star of CBS’s “Lucky Dog,” Brandon McMillan, stopped by the Pet Parade to share some easy tips on training your pooch.

McMillan has a new book out–“Lucky Dog Lessons“–in which he promises you can train your dog in just seven days.

“In the book, I basically cover seven main commands, and if you cover one of those commands per day, in reality, your dog will be trained at the end of the week,” said McMillan. “The rest is just conditioning. Once your dog is trained, now the rest is just muscle memory.”

Lucky Dog star Brandon McMillan shows WBZ-TV’s Anaridis Rodriguez dog training techniques. (WBZ-TV)

McMillan brought in his dog, Oscar, and demonstrated what he calls the “double leash lock-up,” in which he hooks one leash on a dog’s collar and another on a harness. This allows you more control over the dog, and

“If I had one leash on, it would be like holding a kite on a windy day,” he said. “If you train every command with this technique, it’s going to speed up the time, and in seven days, your dog will be trained.”

He said the technique is great for dogs like Oscar, who have a lot of energy.

For more information on Lucky Dog, visit cbsdreamteam.com/lucky-dog.

