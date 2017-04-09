Norwegian Tall Ship Visits Boston Harbor

BOSTON (CBS) – The oldest full-rigged ship in operation in the world made its way into Boston Sunday.
The Sorlandet Norwegian tall ship is visiting as part of the ongoing ramp up to the return of the Tall Ships to Boston Harbor in June. Built in 1927, the ship is 150 feet tall and 200 feet long.
The ship serves as a floating school for 50 high school juniors and seniors on a year-long study abroad tour.
Dozens of Norwegian parents were overcome with emotion as the ship pulled into Boston Harbor.
“He’s grown so much,” one mother said. “I sent away a little boy and got back a man.”
The Sorlandet will be in Boston until Friday.
