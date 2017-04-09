Lynn Man Raped, Seriously Beaten In Apartment

LYNN (CBS) — Two men was arrested after Lynn Police say they beat and raped another man in his apartment.

Police said they were called to an apartment in a large multi-family building on Chase Street shortly after midnight.

They found a 48-year-old man badly beaten. He was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Two men, 31-year-old John Michelin and 50-year-old Darrin Stephens, were arrested.

They are facing a number of charges, including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and aggravated rape.

Alecia Johnson, a neighbor, told WBZ-TV’s Paul Burton that she had heard about incidents in the same building before.

Another neighbor said he wasn’t surprised by the violence.

“A lot of people around here just don’t seem to get along,” he said.

Michelin and Stephens are expected to be arraigned Monday morning in Lynn District Court.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Karyn Regal reports