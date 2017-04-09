WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
At Least 1 Dead After 2 Crashes On I-95 In Boxford

April 9, 2017 9:34 AM
Filed Under: Boxford, Fatal Crash, I-95

BOXFORD (CBS) — Two serious crashes along Interstate 95 Saturday night claimed at least one life and left several others injured.

The first crash happened around 9:52 p.m. near Exit 53 on I-95’s northbound side.

Massachusetts State Police said they had been getting calls about two cars apparently racing one another just before the crash.

boxford At Least 1 Dead After 2 Crashes On I 95 In Boxford

Multiple people were injured following a serious crash in Boxford. (WBZ-TV)

They said one person, 38-year-old Michael Espinola of Peabody, was killed in that crash.

According to their investigation, State Police said Espinola drove his BMW convertible into traffic, hitting an Acura MDX and Honda Civic.

A total of four people were taken to Beverly Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash: A man and a woman from North Hampton, New Hampshire, both 64, who were in the Acura, as well as a 43-year-old Georgetown woman and her 12-year-old passenger who were in the Honda.

boxford1 At Least 1 Dead After 2 Crashes On I 95 In Boxford

A person is taken from the scene of a crash on I-95 Saturday night. (WBZ-TV)

Three right lanes of the highway were closed, but were reopened around 1 a.m. Sunday.

The second crash happened a short time later, just after Exit 52.

That crash involved a tractor-trailer and a car which ended up off the road and in the woods.

boxford3 At Least 1 Dead After 2 Crashes On I 95 In Boxford

A car went into the woods after a collision with a tractor-trailer.
(WBZ-TV)

Police shut down both sides of the highway there in order to bring in a MedFlight helicopter.

One person was taken to an area hospital, but there was no word yet on their condition.

The causes of the crashes were not yet known.

 

