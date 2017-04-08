NightSide – The Aftermath of the US Strikes in Syria

BOSTON (CBS) – President Trump responded swiftly to the chemical weapons attacks in Syria by launching fifty-nine missiles that destroyed a Syrian air base. American allies have publicly supported the missile strikes while Russia and Iran have denounced the act. Although President Trump lambasted meddling in the affairs of Syria in 2013, he was compelled to action due to the matter being of “vital national security interest.” What are your reactions to this issue? What’s next for Syria?
Originally broadcast April 7th, 2017.