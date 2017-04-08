Internet Privacy Bill Filed By Mass. GOP Senators

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts may be the latest state to consider protections for broadband privacy.

State Senate Republicans have filed legislation that would prevent internet service providers from using or selling customer information without their permission.

The bill is in response to a move by Republicans in Washington to repeal Obama-era federal regulations that would have prohibited collection of customer information without consent.

Senate Republican Leader Bruce Tarr says Congress “has created a situation that threatens consumer privacy.”

Sen. Donald Humason, a Westfield Republican, says the bill would protect Massachusetts residents against the sale of their personal information.

The measure would also prohibit internet service providers from imposing a charge on consumers who do not give consent.

Several other states including Illinois, Minnesota and Montana are considering similar legislation.

