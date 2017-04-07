Torey Krug To Miss Season Finale, Classified As Day-To-Day With Lower-Body Injury

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins had to play without Torey Krug for most of Thursday night, and they’ll be without him on Saturday when they finish their regular season.

After that, it’s not yet known what Krug’s availability will be for the postseason.

Bruins interim coach Bruce Cassidy said after Bruins practice on Friday that Krug is day-to-day with an undisclosed lower-body injury.

Per Cassidy, Torey Krug (lower body) and Noel Acciari (upper body) will be out tomorrow. Right now they are both considered day-to-day. — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 7, 2017

“He’ll be out tomorrow, that much we know,” Cassidy said. “And then from there, day to day.”

Krug exited Thursday night’s game after bumping with Viktor Stalberg along the wall in the first period. Krug skated immediately to the bench after just 2:32 total time on ice. The Bruins went on to lose in a shootout. CSNNE’s Joe Haggerty reported that Krug left the TD Garden wearing a leg brace and using crutches.

The 25-year-old Krug is tied for fifth in the NHL for points by a defenseman with 51. He’s scored eight goals and tallied a career-high 43 assists. Over the past two seasons, he ranks tied for ninth among defensemen in points with 95.

Krug has played in all 81 games for the Bruins this season, averaging 21:26 of ice time.

“Losing a guy like Torey is never easy, and he’s obviously been a big part of our special teams,” captain Zdeno Chara. “We don’t know the status of the injury, but hopefully he’s going to be back on the ice soon.”

The Bruins finish their regular season on Saturday afternoon against the Washington Capitals before beginning their playoff run next week.