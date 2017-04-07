Tom Brady’s Super Bowl XLIX Jersey On Display At The Hall At Patriot Place

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady’s stolen Super Bowl XLIX jersey was returned to him earlier this week. But it didn’t remain with the quarterback for very long.
That’s because it will be on display for Patriots fans to see at The Hall at Patriot Place. Fans can gander at the grass-stained jersey that Brady set five Super Bowl records in starting on Saturday.
Brady wore the jersey in New England’s epic Super Bowl XLIX victory over the Seattle Seahawks, with No. 12 leading the charge in the 28-24 comeback win. He completed 13-of-15 passes and tossed a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter alone, including a go-ahead three-yard touchdown strike to Julian Edelman with 2:06 to play. It was Brady’s ninth game-winning drive in his postseason career and fourth in the Super Bowl.
Both of Brady’s last two Super Bowl jerseys were stolen from the quarterback following the victories, and were recently tracked down by the FBI after it was made public that Brady’s Super Bowl LI jersey was missing. They were recovered in Mexico after a lengthy investigation (thanks to a tip by a Patriots fan in Seattle), and returned to Brady on Monday by Patriots owner Robert Kraft.
Now one of them is one display for everyone to see, while the other is likely locked away somewhere so Rob Gronkowski can’t get his hands on it.