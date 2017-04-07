The Golf Club Returns With Masters Discussion, Lexi Thompson Debate, And More

April 7, 2017 2:51 PM
Filed Under: Rob "Hardy" Poole, Sports News, The Golf Club, The Masters

BOSTON (CBS) — The long, cold winter is leaving New England at long last, which means sunshine and “The Golf Club” are finally returning.

On that latter point, “The Golf Club” with Hardy is back for its season debut this Saturday at 6 a.m. on 98.5 The Sports Hub.

With the Masters in full swing, Hardy will be spending some time discussing the latest happenings at Augusta. He’ll also get into the controversial decision by the LPGA to issue a four-stroke penalty to Lexi Thompson, a decision that stole her three-streak lead and ended up costing her a victory.

Additionally, Hardy talks with author Michael Konik about “The Man With the $100,000 Breasts And Other Gambling Stories,” as well as Konik’s other work.

Hardy also talks with PGA vice president Suzy Whaley about PGA Junior League Golf and more. Listen below!

Tune in to The Golf Club with Hardy every Saturday at 6 a.m. on 98.5 The Sports Hub!

