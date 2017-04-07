Your Old Sneakers Deserve A New Home

The third annual One Boston Day is on Saturday, April 15 and you can help make a difference with St. Francis House.
One Boston Day is an annual opportunity for businesses, organizations, and individuals to join together in celebrating the generosity of the Boston community.
Building off their successful shoe drive last year, St. Francis House is collaborating with John Hancock for a sneaker drive to benefit the St. Francis House Fresh Threads department, which distributes 3,000 pairs of shoes every year.
There will be collection bins strategically placed throughout Boston on One Boston Day, Saturday, April 15, including at the Boston Marathon finish line on Boylston Street from 11am – 2pm.
For more information, visit the St. Francis House event website.