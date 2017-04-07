Reports: Richard Sherman Initiated, Is Involved In Trade Talks

BOSTON (CBS) — The reports that the Seattle Seahawks were actively shopping cornerback Richard Sherman for a possible trade were surprising enough. But Sherman himself is apparently the one who got the trade talks started in the first place.

The Miami Herald’s Armando Salguero joined PFT Live on Friday to talk about what he has heard about the Sherman situation. He said that Sherman is involved in the trade talks and wants Seattle to send him to another contender.

“He wants to play in Super Bowls or have a chance to compete in Super Bowls, so he has some degree of leverage as to where this train goes,” said Salguero.

This corroborates comments made by ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Wednesday, who said that the Sherman trade talks are only happening because Sherman started them.

“My understanding is that Richard Sherman initiated this. He was looking to getting out of Seattle,” said Schefter. “He was open to that idea, initially. They are accommodating him by listening to trade offers and they’ll see what happens.

“Again I don’t know that anything happens here, but we’ll see if something materializes before the draft.”

Sherman himself told The MMQB’s Albert Breer in a text message that he doesn’t see a trade happening, either. But these latest reports strongly indicate that Sherman wants out of Seattle, one way or another.

If Sherman is only open to a trade if it is to another Super Bowl contender, the Patriots are certainly a team that could be at or near the top of his list. But Breer told 98.5 the Sports Hub’s Toucher & Rich on Friday that he believes the Patriots were only interested in Sherman before they signed free-agent cornerback Stephon Gilmore, which would fall in line with recent reports that the Patriots are no longer interested in a Sherman trade.